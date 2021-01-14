Jets Hiring Robert Saleh As Next Head Coach

Josina Anderson reports that a candidate for the Jets’ head-coaching job has informed her that New York is hiring 49ers DC Robert Saleh as the team’s next head coach.

Adam Schefter confirms the news and adds that Saleh receives a five-year contract from the Jets.

Reports from the past few days indicated that Saleh was the guy to beat for the Jets’ job, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Saleh drew interest for nearly every available head-coaching job this offseason.

Here’s the pool of candidates for the Jets’ job this offseason:

49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Finalist)

(Finalist) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.