Jets Hosting QB Brian Hoyer For Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are scheduled to host free agent QB Brian Hoyer for a visit.

The Jets are widely expected to take Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, so bringing Hoyer in to serve as the backup/mentor would make some sense.

Hoyer, 35, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State back in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after, but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts last year. He was set to make a base salary of $2 million for the 2020 season when Indianapolis released him last year.

Hoyer returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2020, Hoyer appeared in one game for the Patrios and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.