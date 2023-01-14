Jets Interviewing Kevin Patullo & Nick Caley For OC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for their offensive coordinator job Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets will also interview Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley this week.

The Jets are working to replace Mike LaFleur, who departed earlier in the week.

Patullo, 41, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021.

Caley, 39, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for a number of colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and has held the position ever since.