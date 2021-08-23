Jets LB Jarrad Davis Out Until Potentially Week 6

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters that LB Jarrad Davis has an ankle injury that will keep him out well into the regular season, per Connor Hughes.

Saleh says the hope is Davis can return to the field around the bye week, which is Week 6 for New York this season.

It’s yet another big blow to the Jets’ defense, as Davis was a significant free-agent addition this offseason along with DE Carl Lawson, who was lost for the year with an Achilles tear.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season.

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.