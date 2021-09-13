Jets LT Mekhi Becton Also Dislocated His Kneecap, Out 4-6 Weeks

Update:

Adam Schefter reports Jets LT Mekhi Becton is expected to miss four to six weeks after his injuries on Sunday.

Becton will need arthroscopic surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his knee that was injured. This is in addition to a dislocated kneecap and a sprained MCL.

Still, all told, considering what the injury looked like this is a good outcome for Becton.

Expect New York to place Becton on injured reserve shortly, after which he will be eligible to return after three weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets LT Mekhi Becton also suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 1’s loss to the Panthers.

Becton was rolled up on in the second half and tests revealed he suffered a sprained MCL. Initially, the fear was he had suffered a more serious ACL injury that would have knocked him out for the year.

While Becton appears to have gotten lucky to an extent, Rapoport says the Jets still don’t have a timeline for how long he will be out.

Becton, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.

We will have more on Becton as the news becomes available.