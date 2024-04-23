Broncos Officially Trade For Jets QB Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos officially announced their trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired QB Zach Wilson and a 2024 seventh-round pick (256) from the Jets in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick (203). 📰 » https://t.co/5HYn4GRNnD pic.twitter.com/rN1wnhLs5R — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 23, 2024

The two teams will swap late-round picks, with Denver giving up a sixth (No. 203) and getting back a seventh (No. 256), while the Jets will also eat half of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary in 2024.

New York has been trying to unload Wilson all offseason and finally found a taker.

The Broncos get a little extra depth at quarterback for a cheap price, but it will be interesting to see if they come away with another quarterback in the draft.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.