Ravens Sign RB Justice Hill To Two-Year Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract extension with RB Justice Hill.
Hill has been a solid complimentary running back and a pass-catching option out of the backfield for the Ravens.
Hill, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.261 million deal that included a signing bonus of $741,656.
The Ravens re-signed Hill last year to a two-year, $4.5 million deal worth a max value of $5 million.
In 2024, Hill has appeared in two games for the Ravens and caught eight passes for 62 yards to go along with five rushes for 25 yards and no touchdowns.
