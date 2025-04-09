AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Draft Visits, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!

Browns

Although Scott Petrak of BrownsZone isn’t ruling out Cleveland drafting Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall, he writes it feels “less likely to happen” than in recent weeks.

at No. 2 overall, he writes it feels “less likely to happen” than in recent weeks. Petrak gives the Browns 40 percent odds to draft Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, 30 percent for Sanders, 25 percent for Penn State DE Abdul Carter , and five percent to trade down.

30 percent for Sanders, 25 percent for Penn State DE , and five percent to trade down. Should the Browns add a veteran quarterback alongside a rookie like Sanders, Petrak could see them signing Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz.

or As for the Browns not explicitly saying Deshaun Watson will never play for them again, Petrak points out GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski have avoided the questions on Watson’s return from an Achilles injury and have instead put focus on the quarterback getting healthy.

will never play for them again, Petrak points out GM and HC have avoided the questions on Watson’s return from an Achilles injury and have instead put focus on the quarterback getting healthy. Petrak also mentions how Berry has been clear about rebuilding the quarterbacks’ group.

Regarding rumors of the Browns’ interest in acquiring Cowboys QB Dak Prescott , Petrak called it “fiction.”

, Petrak called it “fiction.” Adam Schefter said that a couple of months ago, he believed the Browns would go quarterback, until they knew they would no longer be able to draft Cam Ward .

. Schefter added that they then shifted their focus to Carter, before honing in on WR/CB Hunter after they saw him up close at Colorado’s Pro Day.

Schefter believes that the Browns saw that Hunter could move like no one else they have seen and view him as a receiver with star power that they could still use at times as a cornerback.

Schefter says he does not see Sanders going number two or three, but instead sees him going No.9 to the Saints or No.21 to the Steelers.

There remains the possibility for the Browns or Giants to still get Sanders, as Schefter believes they can still trade back into the draft around pick 20 to select him. Schefter says that Sanders is currently the great mystery of the draft, given that it is hard to predict where he will go, and a situation could occur where a team jumps on Sanders as the Falcons did with Michael Penix last year.

last year. Regarding the No. 2 overall pick, Kay Cabot thinks the Browns will take Sanders and only sees them passing him up if they like the upside of later quarterbacks in the draft more.

Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Arye Pulli)

took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Arye Pulli) When asked about potentially trading down for Penn State TE Tyler Warren, Kay Cabot downplays the possibility while bringing up the likelihood of an extension for TE David Njoku before the season starts.

Ravens

UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)

said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Ravens. (Justin Melo) Maryland WR Tai Felton met with the Ravens in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Ravens in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Towson TE Carter Runyon met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr. has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Mike Garafolo)

took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Mike Garafolo) Kansas State S Jordan Riley took a local visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the team’s quarterback situation: “It’s free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.” (Mike DeFabo)

on the team’s quarterback situation: “It’s free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.” (Mike DeFabo) Tomlin on the 2025 NFL Draft QB class: “It doesn’t appear to be devoid of talent. I like a lot of the guys that I’ve met. Not only their tangible qualities, but also their intangible qualities. And so, I’m feeling really good about the trajectory of the group.” (Nick Farabaugh)

Steelers GM Omar Khan was asked about the pass rush market as LB T.J. Watt is eligible for an extension: “I’m hopeful T.J. will finish his career here.” (Brooke Pryor)

was asked about the pass rush market as LB is eligible for an extension: “I’m hopeful T.J. will finish his career here.” (Brooke Pryor) Khan said the team will go into training camp with four quarterbacks, adding two more. (Farabaugh)

Khan on QB Aaron Rodgers‘ visit to Pittsburgh: “It was positive. I thought it was important for us to get to know him and for him to get to know us, and I’m glad we were part of it.” (Pryor)

visit to Pittsburgh: “It was positive. I thought it was important for us to get to know him and for him to get to know us, and I’m glad we were part of it.” (Pryor) Khan says the Steelers view RB Jaylen Warren as a “starter-capable” player: “I do view him as a starter-capable. He’s played a lot of football for us so obviously we have a lot of confidence. He has a big opportunity this year and we’ll see how it goes.” (Farabaugh)

as a “starter-capable” player: “I do view him as a starter-capable. He’s played a lot of football for us so obviously we have a lot of confidence. He has a big opportunity this year and we’ll see how it goes.” (Farabaugh) When asked if acquiring WR D.K. Metcalf affects George Pickens ’ future: “You need more than one receiver in this league, and we’re fortunate we have George and Calvin (Austin) and excited about what Roman (Wilson) is going to be able to do for us.” (Farabaugh)

affects ’ future: “You need more than one receiver in this league, and we’re fortunate we have George and Calvin (Austin) and excited about what Roman (Wilson) is going to be able to do for us.” (Farabaugh) Texas WR Matthew Golden , Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson , Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas , and Pittsburgh TE Gavin Bartholomew took official 30 visits with the Steelers. Bartholomew was a local visit, however. (Brooke Pryor)

, Iowa RB , Florida State CB , and Pittsburgh TE took official 30 visits with the Steelers. Bartholomew was a local visit, however. (Brooke Pryor) Ole Miss CB Trey Amos will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike Garafolo)

will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike Garafolo) Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon will take a local visit with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)