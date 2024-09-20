Bengals Sign DE K.J. Henry To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DE K.J. Henry to the practice squad.

Here’s the Bengals’ updated practice squad:

CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Devin Cochran DT Domenique Davis CB Jalen Davis TE Cam Grandy LB Shaka Heyward C Trey Hill S PJ Jules WR Kendric Pryor QB Logan Woodside DT Justin Rogers G Tashawn Manning RB Kendall Milton DE Isaiah Thomas DE K.J. Henry

Henry, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts.

The Bengals later claimed Henry off of waivers from the Commanders before waiving him soon after.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.