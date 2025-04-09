Bengals Sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran LB Joe Giles-Harris to a contract.

Giles-Harris, 28, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021, and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023.

He spent two years on the practice squad before being cut after a brief appearance with the Patriots and subsequently rejoined the Jaguars.

In 2024, Giles-Harris appeared in five games for the Jaguars and Patriots, recording four total tackles.