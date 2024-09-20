Jets RT Morgan Moses Out A Couple Of Weeks With Knee Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, Jets RT Morgan Moses will likely miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a knee injury in Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Schultz notes that Moses’ injury is not considered serious and is unlikely to require surgery. He’s scheduled to undergo further tests to determine its severity.

Moses, 33, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal and he caught on with the Jets to a one-year deal. He played out the deal and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million when the Ravens traded him to the Jets in March.

In 2024, Moses has appeared in three games for the Jets and started each at right tackle.