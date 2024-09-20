Buccaneers Make Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they promoted DL C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster and waived CB Keenan Isaac in a corresponding move.

Buccaneers Promote Brewer to Active Roster Press Release: https://t.co/RzoNGnclz1 pic.twitter.com/xsufePl8vh — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 20, 2024

Brewer, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose in December. He played for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season. He caught on with the Buccaneers in May and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Brewer has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded five tackles.