NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Haason Reddick, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about adding “hungry” OLB Haason Reddick, who he admitted will likely search for another deal in free agency next season.

“He’s a really unique player,” Licht said, via ESPN. “He’s got a lot to prove; he’s very hungry. I really enjoyed the conversations we’ve had since we signed him. He’s going to play to try to get another bite at the apple, which I like. He’s really excited to help the young guys. He’s talked about that — being a leader and all those things. So that’s always going to help. I’m just excited what he can do for all the young guys.”

Licht was willing to look past Reddick’s past few stops and believes he’s a talented player that is ready to contribute.

“Every situation is different, there’s a story behind everything,” Licht said. “I think it’s behind him, and in some ways, I was kind of excited. It gave us an opportunity to potentially get great value. I’m rooting for him to have a great year.”

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said Reddick is a great pass rusher and is looking forward to incorporating him within the defense.

“I knew him as a player,” Bowles said. “He came to Arizona after I left. He got there the year after I left, I’m pretty sure. Foote had a lot to do with him, and we talked about it quite a bit. I knew he was a heck of a pass rusher. We needed a pass rusher. We expect him to be his old self with us. He can do a lot of things, but more importantly, he can rush the passer. If we’ve got guys that can rush the passer, we let them rush the passer. Like I said last year, we need to rush better with four. I think he brings a great addition to help us rush with four, so we can cover more and do those types of things.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales alluded to the team continuing to try to establish an offensive identity through the ground game with the signing of RB Rico Dowdle. Canales is excited about the idea of pairing Dowdle and incumbent starting RB Chuba Hubbard.

“It’s really just fit. It’s continuity,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “It’s having Chuba as that patient, vision, downhill, tough running style. When I talk about Rico, it’s patient, vision, running, toughness, just like attitude on the sideline. So, for me, it’s just the continuity that we’re afforded when you have two guys with the same type of style. I know some people try to have people that complement each other with different attributes. Man, if you got two war daddies like that who can go in there and keep that attitude and that toughness going for the group, I think it’s really critical that you have.” Canales said he didn’t want to handcuff the team into having two different backs with complimentary styles, he wanted to have a full room with capable players that excelled when they were called upon, however that may be. “My philosophy with the running backs is you take the best runner. So, I’m not looking for a style. I’m not looking for a complement,” he said. “If you start with a good runner, what ends up happening a lot of times is a guy busts his shoelace, and the other guy’s in. You always have a good runner. You’re never pigeonholed with like, this guy is really more of a receiving type of back or this guy is really more of a this or that. And that came from Pete (Carroll), came from Tom Cable and my years in Seattle. It was like just pick the best runners, and if they have other cool attributes, we’ll incorporate that into the offense.”

Saints

The Saints finished 5-12 in 2024 after a promising 2-0 start to the year. New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan talked about improving leadership and his belief that they had a capable group before injuries derailed the season.

“We’re gonna have to take over on the leadership side,” Jordan said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I think we have a team where, when healthy, (we’re) top tier. Last year, (we) went 2-0, we saw a healthy Rashid Shaheed, we saw Chris Olave, a healthy offensive line. We saw a team that was determined, young guys coming off the edge, Chase Young, Carl Granderson. You had Bryan Bresee splashing this year. Then, after the two games, that was about the last time you saw us all healthy. Then, next thing you know, the injury bug happens.”

Tampa Bay has won the NFC South each of the last four seasons but hasn’t posted more than 10 wins since Tom Brady was under center. Jordan feels the division crown is in the cards for New Orleans in 2025 at nine or 10 wins.

“There’s a place where we can still be happy. Hype is Chicago, but we could be happy. Let’s be real. The Bucs have won the division the last three or four years. So until you knock off the king of the hill, that’s what you’re doing, you’re climbing a hill. But let’s just not say they’re running away with it. … They clearly won the NFC South last year, 10-7. The year before that, 9-8. The year before that, 8-9. Come on! It’s definitely attainable to go after.”