NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Tywone Malone, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Greg Auman reports that Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving will be limited in OTAs and will be ready for training camp, which was the expected timetable when he originally underwent surgery.

will be limited in OTAs and will be ready for training camp, which was the expected timetable when he originally underwent surgery. Auman notes that the team is taking their time and being smart in getting Irving back to full health rather than rushing him back for training camp.

Bryan McClendon says that Emeka Egbuka was leaned on “probably more than we should have early in his career,” but it was a necessity due to injury. Buccaneers WR coachsays thatwas leaned on “probably more than we should have early in his career,” but it was a necessity due to injury.

Panthers

The Panthers signed CB DeVonta Smith as an undrafted free agent following his time at Notre Dame. Smith reflected on being passed on in the 2026 NFL Draft, saying he’s eager to prove that he was wrongfully overlooked.

“It’s something that’s not a fixed process, the draft process — they get a lot of it wrong,” Smith, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “I feel like I should have been drafted. But that’s up to me, years later down the road, creating a great career for myself to prove, to show that I should have been drafted, and I should have been one of those guys that wasn’t overlooked and got that call.”

Smith thinks he can contribute at the cornerback, nickel, and safety positions.

“I feel like I have a good opportunity to come in and add value to this team, whether that’s at nickel, at the corner, at safety,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m a versatile player and I can play all those positions and add value to this team, and special teams is a huge part of it, too. I feel like I’m a very dominant force on special teams and (I’m) willing to do whatever for the team.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he noticed Smith’s versatility during their rookie minicamp.

“Versatility,” Canales said. “Spent a lot of time in the slot — playing the nickel — but a guy that can certainly play outside, too.”

Panthers

Mike Kaye reports that the Panthers plan to bring in Ohio State DT Tywone Malone for a physical and will sign him to their roster if all goes well.

for a physical and will sign him to their roster if all goes well. Kaye adds that DT Tershawn Wharton will be out for the foreseeable future due to a neck injury.

will be out for the foreseeable future due to a neck injury. As for second-round pick DT Lee Hunter, 94.4 percent of his rookie contract was guaranteed in the wake of Wharton’s injury, per Over The Cap.