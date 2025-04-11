Colts Re-Sign TE Mo Alie-Cox

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a contract.

Alie-Cox, 31, made the transition to football as a tight end after a college basketball career at VCU. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and was on and off of their roster before signing a one-year extension with the Colts in 2019.

Alie-Cox re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent in 2021 on a deal worth about $3.5 million. He then signed a three-year, $17.55 million deal in 2022 through the 2024 season.

In 2024, Alie-Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 12 passes on 22 targets for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.