Chiefs Re-Sign RFA LB Jack Cochrane

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that restricted free agent LB Jack Cochrane officially signed his contract tender on Friday.
Cochrane, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2022. He later signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Chiefs, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.
The Chiefs re-signed Cochrane to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster. Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024 and placed the right of first refusal tender on him in March.
Cochrane will make a salary of $3.263 million for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Cochrane appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded five tackles.
