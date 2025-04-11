Chiefs Re-Sign RFA LB Jack Cochrane

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that restricted free agent LB Jack Cochrane officially signed his contract tender on Friday.

Cochrane stays in the Kingdom! @jacko_cochrane has officially re-signed. pic.twitter.com/FF5ATqQX8L — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 11, 2025

Cochrane, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2022. He later signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Chiefs, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Cochrane to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster. Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024 and placed the right of first refusal tender on him in March.

Cochrane will make a salary of $3.263 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Cochrane appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded five tackles.