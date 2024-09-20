AFC West Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton remains confident in his team following their loss to the Steelers in Week 2, citing the work ethic he’s seen from his teammates since training camp.

“Multiple reasons, but I’ve seen the work ethic of every single one of the guys in this locker room practice squad included, has put in throughout the entirety of training camp and in practice,” Sutton said, via BroncosWire. “I see the work that goes into it. I see what time guys show up to the facility in the mornings. When it’s an off day I see the work guys put in during those days. I see the dedication that guys put into the prep that guys do to make sure they are ready for the games.”

Sutton thinks all of his teammates still have confidence and commitment following their 0-2 start.

“When you see that and you know you have guys that are dedicated and love this game and love what it take to be able to be successful you know you can have the confidence and faith that we will show up and have success. Yes, we fell short the last couple of weeks, but there is no waver, because I know the guys will continue to show up and go to work the way they have and we will go into the meeting tomorrow with a mindset of it wasn’t perfect, what do I need to do to make sure I’m taking accountability for my mistakes so that moving forward we can have as much success as we possibly can.”

Chargers

When appearing on the Jim Rome Show, Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins said he had some doubts about getting signed as a free agent after suffering a torn Achilles last season.

“I always had those thoughts sometimes, but I would always snap back,” Dobbins said. “It was really fast, after a prayer. It’s been a long journey, but it’s been making me stronger as a man and mentally, as well.”

Raiders

Raiders LB Robert Spillane recalled his big pass defense with 7:46 left in their Week 2 game against the Ravens while trailing by seven, which led to Las Vegas’ game-tying score.

“On two of the plays earlier in the game, I was kind of rushing and covering the (running back) and the ball went right over my head,” Spillane said. “I’m like, ‘Damn,’ I’m looking at the back but the ball was coming over my head. … Lamar has a real low trajectory … so this time I took my eye off of my coverage and I was able to track the ball coming out.”

Spillane knows it was a big win for them over the Ravens and feels they’ve created some momentum going into Week 3 against the Panthers.

“It means everything,” Spillane said. “It means 1-1, it means we’ve got some momentum going into Week 3, we’re excited to get back to Vegas, get healthy and get ready for the Panthers.”

Raiders DC Patrick Graham called Spillane “very focused” and does well preparing for each game.

“Spill is a very focused individual,” Graham said. “He does a good job of consuming the game plan and then consuming the coaching points in terms of the scouting report and being able to play ahead with anticipation. He plays fast … because he’s able to decipher what the play is even before snap, and then once the ball is snapped, reading his keys to decipher what they’re doing.”