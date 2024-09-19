NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dalvin Cook, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels said their comeback win over the Giants in Week 2 were the moments “you live for” in the NFL.

“That’s what you live for, those moments,” Daniels said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “That’s where names get made in this league.”

During Washington’s final drive against New York, WR Olamide Zaccheaus said Daniels was laughing in the huddle and is proving to have “great poise in all situations.”

“He was actually laughing,” said Zaccheaus. “(Jayden) continues to show great poise in all situations.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn reiterated how Daniels is showing poise and is “very cool” under pressure.

“He’s really got a lot of poise to him,” Quinn said. “And the reason I say that is (decision-making). He’s very cool under (pressure).”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders worked out three cornerbacks on Tuesday including Micah Abraham, Allan George and Kevon Seymour.

Cowboys

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys haven’t ruled out the possibility of promoting RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad if they don’t get more production from Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle .

from the practice squad if they don’t get more production from and . Graziano writes a move for Cook doesn’t sound likely for Week 3 against the Ravens, but he could get the call-up if Dallas struggles again.

Giants

Giants first-round WR Malik Nabers reflected on a dropped pass on a fourth down late in their 21-18 loss to the Commanders, saying he feels responsible for the loss.

“It’s hard to wash that kind of thing away,” Nabers said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Once you look back on the record, you are going to feel like one of those losses was mine. I’m going to continue to move forward, get better and work on how I cannot drop that pass again.”

Nabers has noticed things he could’ve improved on in Week 2 after studying his film.

“Adversity is going to hit, but how you overcome it is the main thing,” Nabers said. “When I watch my film, there are a lot of things I can do more, like chasing down the ball. When the ball popped out on [Devin Singletary’s] fumble I was in the back. If I was following the ball, I probably could’ve picked that ball up. Just putting in more effort when I’m on the field.”