Commanders Re-Sign K Zane Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed K Zane Gonzalez.

Nicki Jhabvala adds the deal is for one year worth $1.17 million for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension in 2022 but was traded to the 49ers in March 2023. He was eventually placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and cut loose in September of last year.

He caught on with Washington’s practice squad in November and was signed to the active roster in December after being elevated three times.

In 2024, Gonzalez appeared in six games for the Commanders and made five of his seve field goal attempts along with all 19 of his extra-point attempts.