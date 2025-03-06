Marcus Mariota & Jimmy Garoppolo Among Top Backup QB Targets For Dolphins

With QB Tyler Huntley set to be a free agent, the Dolphins have a decision to make on their backup for QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2025.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald named Commanders QB Marcus Mariota and Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo two of the top options for HC Mike McDaniel’s system in Miami. He thinks “it would be disappointing” if the Dolphins didn’t get a commitment from one of those two or a similar option by day two of free agency.

Jackson doesn’t think Miami will stick with Huntley because of his struggles as the starter in his five games in 2024.

Mariota, 31, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders last offseason.

In 2024, Mariota appeared in three games for the Commanders and completed 77.3 percent of his passes for 364 yards to go along with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Garoppolo, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams last offseason and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.