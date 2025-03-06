Giants Souring On LB Bobby Okereke?

Giants OLB Bobby Okereke did not live up to expectations in 2024 after a strong year and had his season cut short due to injury.

Per Pat Leonard, “there have been rumblings… that some members of the Giants’ brass do not have a high opinion” of his value heading into the 2025 season. The Giants changed schemes on defense in 2024, hiring DC Shane Bowen to replace former DC Wink Martindale.

Leonard thinks this situation could lead to a release or trade if New York decides they don’t want to proceed with their captain linebacker.

It’s worth noting Okereke has a $3 million roster bonus due on March 14th which should provide clarity to the situation soon. He would carry a dead cap hit of nearly $11 million if cut but it would save the Giants $3.5 million in cap space in 2025 and get them out of a deal that runs through 2026.

Okereke, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year contract worth $40 million and included $22 million guaranteed with the Giants before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Okereke appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 93 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass defenses.