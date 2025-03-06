NFC Notes: Commanders Draft Meetings, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel had a formal meeting at the combine with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

had a formal meeting at the combine with the Commanders. (Justin Melo) Washington met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)

at the combine. (Ryan Fowler) Arkansas DE Landon Jackson met with the Commanders at the combine. (Fowler)

met with the Commanders at the combine. (Fowler) West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Ryan Roberts)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Ryan Roberts) Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Commanders. (James Crepea)

Cowboys

The Cowboys have opened extension talks with Micah Parsons, who is entering his fifth-year option. Owner Jerry Jones doesn’t think a deal not being finalized impacts them in free agency: “I don’t believe that not signing Dak or not signing Lamb hurt us in free agency last year at all.” (Nick Harris)

Eagles

Eagles OT Mekhi Becton signed with Philadelphia after four disappointing years with the Jets. Becton said he “lost love of the game” during his time in New York but it was revitalized with the Eagles.

“You can almost say I lost love of the game in a way because I was just in a bad place,” Becton said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “But [the Eagles] definitely brought my love for the game back, for sure.”

Eagles TE C.J. Uzomah was teammates with Becton in New York. He thinks coming to Philadelphia was the exact “change of pace” Becton needed.

“This is the best change of pace that he could have. Just mentally, he’s in a better place and that’s a tribute to Stout and the guys that are here and the way they embraced him and took him under their wing,” Uzomah said.

Eagles C Cam Jurgens called Becton one of his “favorite teammates.”

“He’s been so fun to play with. One of my favorite teammates,” Jurgens said. “We love playing football and we love moving people together. It’s fun playing next to him. I kind of feel a little small sometimes.”