AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers have won their first two games under HC Jim Harbaugh after a dominating win over the Panthers in Week 2. Los Angeles S Derwin James Jr. mentioned what has driven their success on defense to this point.

“We’re just trying to change the narrative around here,” James said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “We’re playing team defense. It’s not like one player is the hero every week.”

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst outlined their plan to dominate teams in the trenches.

“For it only being Week 2, this thing is greased up pretty good right now,” Hurst added. “We want to impose our will on teams. And for two weeks, we’ve done that.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said QB Justin Herbert (ankle) was feeling better on Wednesday and expects him to improve every day: “Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day. I was in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today.” (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hasn’t decided whether second-round LT Kingsley Suamataia will continue as a starter after pulling him in the fourth quarter of Week 2 for Wanya Morris but admits Suamataia must improve some things.

“Yeah, I haven’t gone that direction yet as far as [being] the starter or not [being] the starter, but he’s got — he’s obviously got things he needs to work on and get worked out,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like I said last night, I felt like we needed to take a step back to take a step forward. Whether he’s in or out, I still think that was the right thing to do there and if he’s out this week, then it’ll be the right thing to do with that.”

Reid hasn’t lost any confidence in Suamataia.

“We haven’t lost confidence in him and that he was going against a good player, and he’s got to learn from it. I think he mentioned that to you. He’s got to take it in and get better and I would tell you that with some of our young guys that played last night. They’ve got to just learn from the experiences that they get in these games.”