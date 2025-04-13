AFC Notes: Charles Omenihu, Geno Smith, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers CB Tarheeb Still credited the team’s culture implemented by HC Jim Harbaugh and said the team has good veteran leadership that helped implement that in the locker room.

“When people talk about culture, I would say that’s really real with the Chargers,” Still said, via the team’s website. “It’s something that’s an action, [Harbaugh] puts it in action. Our habits, our behaviors… Everybody is all on one accord. Everybody knows what’s going on, there’s a lot of communication.”

Still recounted a time when QB Justin Herbert challenged him in practice and he picked him off.

“I remember one time, I picked him off early on,” Still said. “When I first got [to the Chargers] we were in Costa Mesa. He came to me in the locker room and was like, ‘Now you’re going to have to do it again.’ Meaning he’s going to come at me again and throw the ball at me again.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu explained what he hoped to accomplish in Kansas City after re-signing with them in the off-season.

“I had my career year in a shortened season that I had my first year with the Chiefs,” Omenihu said, via Chief Wire. “So, obviously, it’s obvious that that – it equates to that the system is doing well, the coaching is doing well. I’ve improved as a player. I foresee that continuing, being this is my third year in the system, so I know the system now like the back of my hand.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Geno Smith is set to turn 35 in October and is using his age as motivation to prove people wrong in 2025.

“I’m still getting better at my age,” Smith said, via Albert Breer of SI. “And I hate that people try to use my age against me. I’m stronger and faster than all these young guys, and I can throw farther and better. So that’s not an issue. But I think they were trying to use some things against me, and I just had to get into a situation where everyone believed in me and everyone was going in the same direction.”