AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel expressed confidence in QB Skylar Thompson going into Week 3 and believes he’s earned the opportunity to lead the offense.

“The confidence that the team has for Skylar is real and it’s earned and it’s based upon thousands of hours that, as a backup quarterback, most people don’t see,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com.

As for their decision to place QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, McDaniel said it was a collaborative decision for their coaching staff.

“You just make the decision that’s best and move forward,” McDaniel said. “I think we came to the conclusion in collaboration, and I think that’s what you have to do.”

McDaniel points out Thompson has run their offense in walkthroughs “probably more than anybody on our team.”

“He has [run] our plays in a walkthrough setting probably more than anybody on our team because he’s going through the process diligently with any player that maybe is a practice squad guy, new guy, somebody that’s coming back from injury,” McDaniel said. “He’s done that for a calendar year incessantly, and the results are there is a broader chest in the huddle. There’s more conviction when you do this, that or the other.”

Jets

Jets WR Mike Williams played in a total of 35 snaps in Week 2’s game against the Titans, which is more than the 20-25 originally anticipated. The veteran receiver said he was “feeling good” against Tennessee and hopes to continue getting more playing time.

“It was a little bit over the range that we were looking for, but I was feeling good. I’m not going to say let me get out of the game,” Williams said, via Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “I mean, I want to play so, yeah, I hope the same thing happens in this game and then go out there and play.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said they will continue getting Williams the ball as long as he’s feeling physically fit.

“He feels good. That’s one of the first questions we asked him [Monday],” Saleh said. “He feels really good … and he wants more and his body feels good so we’re gonna continue to give him the ball.”

Before New York’s Thursday Night win over the Patriots, Williams mentioned how preparing on a short week requires more film study than practice time.

“It’s a lot less on your legs. It’s more walk-throughs and stuff,” Williams said. “So, you just gotta make sure you’re watching the film and getting the mental reps as far as on that point. But, as far as body, if you got a process and a plan that you stick to, you will feel comfortable throughout the season.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith praised QB Justin Fields for his performance through the opening two weeks and feels he’s been “very smart” in different situations: “He’s playing very smart football situationally, understanding the plan, understanding the attack and what we’re trying to accomplish. And what’s been encouraging to me is his pocket presence. … He’s been standing in there when the pocket’s gotten dirty. When they brought heat I thought he’s made some big time throws down the field.” (Brooke Pryor)

praised QB for his performance through the opening two weeks and feels he’s been “very smart” in different situations: “He’s playing very smart football situationally, understanding the plan, understanding the attack and what we’re trying to accomplish. And what’s been encouraging to me is his pocket presence. … He’s been standing in there when the pocket’s gotten dirty. When they brought heat I thought he’s made some big time throws down the field.” (Brooke Pryor) Smith characterized their offense as a “startup company” compared to Pittsburgh’s defense and special teams: “With this young group, I feel like we’re like a startup company on offense. We’ve got a great defense and good [special] teams, and so those are things why we go to work and we got to keep working.” (Brooke Pryor)

Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf) said he is “gaining ground” on his recovery and is improving little by little each day: “I’m definitely gaining ground. I feel good. I was able to do a lot more work today, yesterday, so we’re getting better every day.” (Brooke Pryor)