AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!
Bills
- Georgia WR Arian Smith will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
- Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart will visit the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton had a private workout with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Kentucky DT Deone Walker will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
- South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Adam Schefter)
- Colorado State WR Tory Horton took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Texas RB Jaydon Blue had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)
- Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins had a private workout with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Adam Schefter)
Dolphins
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
- Louisiana DB Keyon Martin worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Wilson)
- Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (SportsDudeHeinz)
- UCF CB BJ Adams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter)
- Miami RB Damien Martinez had a local visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt added a 30 visit with the Dolphins to his calendar. (Arye Pulli)
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Elon WR Chandler Brayboy will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
- Washington DT Sebastian Valdez had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
- Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)
Jets
- Notre Dame S Jordan Clark took a 30 visit with the Jets. He’s the son of former Steelers S and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. (Mike Garafolo)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
- Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)
- Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)
Patriots
- Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia RB Trevor Etienne took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport)
