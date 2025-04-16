AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Bills

Dolphins

Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)

will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli) Louisiana DB Keyon Martin worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)

worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson) Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Wilson)

worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Wilson) Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (SportsDudeHeinz)

reportedly will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (SportsDudeHeinz) UCF CB BJ Adams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter)

will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter) Miami RB Damien Martinez had a local visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)

had a local visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz) Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt added a 30 visit with the Dolphins to his calendar. (Arye Pulli)

added a 30 visit with the Dolphins to his calendar. (Arye Pulli) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Elon WR Chandler Brayboy will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson) Washington DT Sebastian Valdez had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson) Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)

Jets

Notre Dame S Jordan Clark took a 30 visit with the Jets. He’s the son of former Steelers S and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark . (Mike Garafolo)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. He’s the son of former Steelers S and ESPN analyst . (Mike Garafolo) Texas S Andrew Mukuba had an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)

had an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline) Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo) Washington State WR Kyle Williams had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)

had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline) Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

Patriots

Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)

had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo) Georgia RB Trevor Etienne took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport)