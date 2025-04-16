AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bills

  • Georgia WR Arian Smith will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has nine official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
  • Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart will visit the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton had a private workout with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Kentucky DT Deone Walker will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
  • South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Adam Schefter)
  • Colorado State WR Tory Horton took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Texas RB Jaydon Blue had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins had a private workout with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Adam Schefter)

Dolphins

  • Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
  • Louisiana DB Keyon Martin worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. worked out for the Dolphins at their local prospect day. (Wilson)
  • Marshall S J.J. Roberts reportedly will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (SportsDudeHeinz)
  • UCF CB BJ Adams will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter)
  • Miami RB Damien Martinez had a local visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)
  • Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt added a 30 visit with the Dolphins to his calendar. (Arye Pulli)
  • Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Elon WR Chandler Brayboy will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
  • Washington DT Sebastian Valdez had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
  • Oklahoma State CB Korie Black had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)

Jets

  • Notre Dame S Jordan Clark took a 30 visit with the Jets. He’s the son of former Steelers S and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Texas S Andrew Mukuba had an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
  • Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Washington State WR Kyle Williams had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
  • Penn State S Jaylen Reed took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

Patriots

  • Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
  • Georgia RB Trevor Etienne took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport)

Leave a Reply