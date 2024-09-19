AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Browns, Steelers, Ravens

Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said TE David Njoku (ankle) is “unlikely” to play in Week 3 and is “hopeful” CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) can get more playing time, per Zac Jackson.
- Stefanski added WR/KR Kadarius Toney (ankle) won’t practice this week. (Jackson)
- Although Browns RT Dawand Jones (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice, he expects to play in Week 3 against the Giants, per Nate Ulrich.
Ravens
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens tried out three defensive linemen including Chris Wormley, Gable Steveson, and Jonathan Marshall.
- Of this group, Baltimore signed Wormley to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Regarding the Steelers’ quarterback situation between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports people around the organization have been pleased with Fields and feel he is executing their game plan well.
- Graziano could see the Steelers sticking with Fields if they continue winning and making good decisions. However, he also reports there won’t be “much of a discussion” if Wilson is healthy enough to play.
- Although ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler agrees it would be difficult to bench Fields if the Steelers go 3-0, he points out that Pittsburgh’s offense has just one touchdown in 21 drives.
- Based on his talks with people within the Steelers, Fowler thinks Wilson’s command of the offense will give him another chance at being their starting quarterback.
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they are in the same position with Wilson as last week and added he won’t be a full participant in practice. (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin also mentioned they are preparing to start Fields: “We’re readying ourselves around Justin. We’ll stay in that mindset until something happens. Hypotheticals are a waste of time.” (Pryor)
- Tomlin had the following statement on the QB position: “My position regarding the pecking order and the depth chart has not changed guys, and it won’t until the other guy gets healthy and then we’ll give it real consideration. Until then, I won’t speculate.” (Pryor)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out three cornerbacks including C.J. Henderson, D’Shawn Jamison, and Quindell Johnson.
- Of this group, Pittsburgh signed Jamison to their practice squad.
