Draft Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks it’s less likely the Bills give up a host of resources to trade up for a receiver with how many holes the roster has.

However, the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia points out Bills GM Brandon Beane sometimes can’t help himself when it comes to a trade or certain players, and their need at receiver is serious.

Buscaglia adds LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. is a target who checks a lot of boxes for the Bills and there's a range starting at pick No. 13 where it could make sense for the Bills to move up the board to get him without giving up an arm and a leg.

Houston OT Patrick Paul had an official 30 visit with the Bills. (MLFootball)

Dolphins

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out that while the Dolphins have a host of needs, there are league sources who think Miami won’t be able to help itself with speedy Texas WR Xavier Worthy in the first round.

Jets

Patriots

The Patriots are sitting at pick No. 3 for the draft next week. Despite having a need at quarterback, director of scouting Eliot Wolf stated they are willing to listen to offers to move up or down.

“We’re open to anything — moving up, moving down,” Wolf said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We’re open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft, and we’re a draft-and-develop team. The more picks we have, the better. But if there’s an opportunity to move up and strike if the board kind of recommends it, then we won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on that either.”

“We have a solid offensive line; we re-signed Mike Onwenu, we have David Andrews coming back, we have three rookies that we drafted last year that are developing, we signed (right tackle Chukwuma) Okorafor from the Steelers, (re-signed tight end) Hunter Henry, a good running game, a solid foundation and a solid system in place with coach (Andy) Van Pelt on the offense. So, I definitely feel like we can support.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he has it on good authority that Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. was a late addition to New England’s list of 30 visits to prepare for a trade-down scenario.

Still, Breer guesses the Patriots will remain at No. 3 overall and pick either LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

Breer later called it "pretty unlikely" that the Patriots would trade down.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Vikings are among the teams that have tried to move up to No. 3 with the Patriots, likely for Maye.

Schefter notes if the Patriots do move out of the No. 3 pick, there's a good chance they try to execute another trade up the board to secure a young quarterback. In this scenario, it would likely be because they have similar grades on Maye and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, perhaps even a better grade on McCarthy.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline is hearing from multiple sources that they think the Patriots will ultimately trade down, and that Penix would be a target in the middle of the first round.

However, Pauline believes the Patriots will stick and pick because owner Robert Kraft wants a franchise quarterback.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Pats are looking for an unprecedented, blockbuster deal from another team looking to move into the third spot or else they will simply draft their own quarterback with the pick.

Reiss reports that longtime Patriots captain and WR Matthew Slater has accepted a full-time position with the team.