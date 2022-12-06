Jets Make Four Practice Squad Moves

According to Brian Costello, the Jets made four practice squad moves, releasing RB Jonathan Ward and WR Tarik Black, as well as signing WR Diontae Spencer and OL Chris Glaser.

Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.