Jets Make Nine Moves For Week 18

The New York Jets announced several roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 season finale.

The full list of moves includes:

Wilson suffered the head injury during the team’s loss to the Dolphins a few weeks ago.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.