Jets Officially Sign RB Dalvin Cook, Release CB Javelin Guidry

The New York Jets officially signed RB Dalvin Cook on Wednesday and released CB Javelin Guidry in a corresponding move.

According to Mike Garafolo, Guidry suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to undergo surgery. Garafolo noted Guidry will likely be placed on injured reserve, so it’s an interesting turn to see him cut loose without an injury designation.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. From there, he had stints with the Eagles and Falcons.

Atlanta opted to waive Guidry and was claimed by New York in May.

In 2022, Guidry appeared in four games for the Raiders but did not recorded any stats.