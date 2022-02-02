Jets OL Cameron Clark Retiring Due To Spinal Injury

According to Rich Cimini, Jets OL Cameron Clark is retiring from football due to a spinal injury he suffered last year during training camp.

Cimini says Clark would risk paralysis by continuing to play football.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Clark‘s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.

Clark, 24, was a three-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned first-team All-CUSA honors in his final season. The Jets selected him with the No. 129 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Clark signed a four-year, $3,985,994 rookie contract that included a $690,994 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Clark appeared in 49 total games and started 35 all at left tackle.

He did not appear in an NFL game.