Jets Promoting RB Josh Adams To Active Roster

The New York Jets announced they promoted RB Josh Adams and signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team also signed S Adrian Colbert and S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad.

According to Connor Hughes, promoting Adams may be a precaution if RB La’Mical Perine can’t play on Sunday due to injury.

Adams, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers, and he was promoted to the active roster two games into the season.

Adams was once again waived out of preseason in 2019, and he caught onto the Jets practice squad soon after. Adams then re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason and was added to the practice squad last week.

In 2020, Adams has appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.