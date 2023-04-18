Jets Re-Sign OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The New York Jets officially re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to an undisclosed contract on Tuesday.

Ogbuehi, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020 and brought him back again in 2021.

Seattle later released Ogbuehi and he went on to have brief stints with the Ravens, Titans and Texans before the Jets then signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Ogbuehi appeared in seven games for the Jets, making five starts for them.