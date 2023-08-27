Jets Release LB Nick Vigil

The New York Jets are releasing veteran LB Nick Vigil on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.