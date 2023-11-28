Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown To PS, Release CB Craig James

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Anthony Brown to their practice squad and released CB Craig James from the unit.
Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:
- DB Trey Dean
- TE Zack Kuntz
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- WR Malik Taylor
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- DB Kalon Barnes
- DB Tae Hayes
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- G Rodger Saffold
- C Jake Hanson
- DT Perrion Winfrey
- DT Tanzel Smart
- OL Chris Glaser
- CB Anthony Brown
Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.
Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He later had a short stint on the 49ers’ practice squad.
In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!