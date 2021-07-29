Jets Sign First-Round QB Zach Wilson

The Jets have signed first-round QB Zach Wilson to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the two sides were able to reach a compromise, with Wilson receiving his signing bonus in the next 15 days and the Jets securing offset language in the deal.

Wilson missed the first day of training camp as the two sides were disputing over details in his slotted rookie contract. He’s the final draft pick of the 2021 class to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Zach Wilson QB Signed 1 Alijah Vera-Tucker G Signed 2 Elijah Moore WR Signed 4 Michael Carter RB Signed 5 Jamien Sherwood S Signed 5 Michael Carter II S Signed 5 Jason Pinnock CB Signed 6 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Signed 6 Brandin Echols CB Signed 6 Jonathan Marshall DT Signed

Wilson, 21, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson is projected to sign a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

During his college career at BYU, Wilson completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 7,659 yards, 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 30 games.