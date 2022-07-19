Jets Signing Second-Round RB Breece Hall

The New York Jets expect to sign second-round RB Breece Hall to a four-year contract by the end of the day, according to Ian Rapoport.

Today is the day for Jets rookies to report to training camp and Rapoport says Hall is in the building and expected to sign.

He’s their final 2022 draft pick to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed 1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed 1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed 2 Breece Hall RB Signed 3 Jeremy Ruckert TE Signed 4 Max Mitchell OT Signed 4 Micheal Clemons DE Signed

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Hall to former Bears and Jets RB Matt Forte.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

During his three years at Iowa State, Hall rushed 718 times for 3,941 yards (5.5 YPC) and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 82 passes for 734 yards (9 YPC) and six touchdowns.