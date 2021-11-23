Jets Starting Zach Wilson In Week 12

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports that the Jets are, in fact, starting rookie Zach Wilson at quarterback in Week 12 after he was fully cleared to return Monday night.

Hughes adds that Wilson will practice in full this week.

The Jets have gotten starts from Mike White and Joe Flacco while Wilson has been sidelined with a PCL injury and went 1-3 during this span.

Wilson will be up against the Texans this Sunday.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets, completing 57.3 percent of his passes with a 62.9 quarterback rating. He has thrown for 1,117 yards to go with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.