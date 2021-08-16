Jets Waive K Chris Naggar

The New York Jets announced they placed K Chris Naggar on waivers Monday.

We have waived K Chris Naggar. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 16, 2021

This move leaves K Matt Ammendola as the lone kicker on the Jets roster.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Naggar, 23, wound up going undrafted out of SMU this past April. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jets.

In 2020, Naggar made 17 of 21 field goals and punted the ball 29 times for an average of 39.3 yards per punt at SMU.