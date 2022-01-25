Jets Work Out WR/TE Jevon Cottoy

Tom Pelissero reports the New York Jets worked out WR/TE Jevon Cottoy on Tuesday.

Cottoy, 25, started his football career in 2014 with the Calgary Colts of the Canadian Junior Football League. He tore his ACL and MCL in 2015 and didn’t play football for two years.

After training to become a firefighter, Cottoy returned to Football in 2018 with the Langley Rams of the Canadian Junior Football League. After the season, he signed with the BC Lions in the CFL for the 2019 season. Cottoy returned to the BC Lions in 2021 after the 2020 CFL season was canceled.

In 2021, Cottoy played in 14 games for the BC Lions, recording 39 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns.