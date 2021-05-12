According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets worked out WR Tavon Austin on Wednesday.

Rapoport added it sounds like the workout went well so Austin could be signed to a contract in the near future.

Austin, 31, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020.

In 2019, Austin appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 20 yards.