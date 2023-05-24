Jets Working Out P Matt Araiza

Adam Schefter confirmed the Jets are hosting former Bills P Matt Araiza for a workout. NFL Draft Diamonds was first with the report.

This is the first reported interest in Araiza since the Bills released him as a rookie following allegations that he was involved in the gang rape of a minor at a house party while in college at San Diego State.

Local authorities later decided not to press charges, as they determined Araiza had left the party by the time the alleged assault occurred.

Araiza, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills out of San Diego State. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.

However, Buffalo released him in August after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.