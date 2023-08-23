Jets WR Corey Davis Announces Retirement

According to Connor Hughes, Jets WR Corey Davis has decided to retire and end his NFL career.

Davis confirmed the news on his Instagram account with an official announcement.

Davis had been away from the Jets in recent days due to a personal matter and it appears he won’t be returning to the team.

Despite a ton of speculation that Davis would be cut to save money this offseason, the Jets had held onto him and Davis was still looking at a potential role on offense despite their other offseason additions.

However, football is a game that requires an intense level of commitment, and if Davis’ heart wasn’t completely in it, it makes sense for him to retire.

Davis, 28, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.6 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

Davis was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

He was entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and set to make a base salary of $10.5 million.

For his career, Davis appeared in 78 games for the Titans and Jets and caught 273 passes for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.