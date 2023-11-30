Jim Harbaugh Notes: Chargers, Panthers, Raiders, Commanders, Bears

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reports his sources believe it’s less than 50-50 that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh makes his return to the NFL after flirting with the possibility over the past couple of years. They note the mounting investigations and distractions make for a natural breakpoint this offseason.

As far as potential fits, Pauline is doubtful the Chargers will make sense, as ownership will be leery of paying Harbaugh the salary he will expect and ceding the organizational control he will want.

He also doesn't think Harbaugh will be interested in the Panthers' coaching vacancy due to concerns about working with owner Dave Tepper, the lack of a first-round pick this year and Harbaugh not being sold on first-round QB Bryce Young as a franchise quarterback.

Pauline says the Raiders are a possibility because Harbaugh has a good relationship with owner Mark Davis. However, his league sources think there's a good chance Davis sticks with interim HC Antonio Pierce and interim GM Champ Kelly.

Pauline expects the Washington Commanders to go in a different direction with owner Josh Harris a noted proponent of analytics, which is not the first thing Harbaugh is known for.

If the Chicago Bears clean house in the front office and coaching staff, Pauline notes they would make a lot of sense for Harbaugh. He adds Harbaugh could look to trade down and draft Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in that scenario, as he's a huge fan of McCarthy's game.