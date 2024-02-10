Jim Harbaugh: We’d Love To Have Austin Ekeler Back

New Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh tells the Associated Press that they would “love” to have RB Austin Ekeler back for the 2024 season, as they plan to put a “huge emphasis on the run game.”

“If things go well, it’s going to be because of guys like Austin Ekeler and the players,” Harbaugh said. “I like Austin Ekeler. We’re going to have a huge emphasis on the run game, and we gotta block better up front. He’s a tremendous back and we’d love to have him on the team next year. But yeah, things go well, it’s kind of because of all the players. If it goes bad, it’s because I’m a bad manager, I’m a bad coach.”

Ekeler believes Harbaugh could be a “culture-starter” and “exactly what that team needs.”

“I’ve heard great things about him. I’ve heard about he’s a culture-starter, which is exactly what that team needs,” Ekeler said. “My message for Jim if I’m on that team or not on that team is to make sure we’re holding ourselves to a high standard and the culture is about holding ourselves accountable and holding other players accountable because I think that was lacking last year.”

Ekeler tried to get a new contract out of the Chargers last year and even requested a trade at one point. The Chargers eventually agreed to add some incentives to his contract but he never got his extension.

Ekeler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Ekeler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 628 yards on 179 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 51 receptions for 436 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.