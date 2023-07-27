Joe Burrow Carted Off With Calf Injury

Update:

Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed that Joe Burrow did, in fact, suffer a calf injury.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow appeared to injure his calf muscle during Thursday’s practice while scrambling. Burrow was looked at by trainers before being carted off the practice field.

Here’s video of the play in which Burrow was injured:

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

It’s worth noting that calf injuries tend to linger, so it’s possible this could force him to miss at least a few weeks if tests confirm that this is, in fact, the issue.

Burrow is in line for a major extension at some point in the near future.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow is set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option this past March for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Burrow as the news is available.