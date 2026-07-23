Joe Mixon Has Told Friends He Won’t Be Playing Football Again

Earlier this offseason, it was reported the Chiefs, Broncos and Steelers were monitoring free agent RB Joe Mixon, who missed the entire 2025 season with lower body injuries.

Appearing on a livestream on his YouTube, Texans insider Aaron Wilson says Mixon has told friends with the Bengals previously that he won’t play football again. Wilson was clear Mixon won’t return to Houston in 2026, as both sides have clearly moved on following a year where he had numerous injuries, headlined by a lack of blood flow to the foot.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2026 and due $8.5 million.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.