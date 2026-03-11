Joe Mixon Drawing Interest From Three Teams

According to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, the Chiefs, Broncos, and Steelers are three teams that are monitoring RB Joe Mixon at this stage of free agency.

La Canfora reports that several people in Kansas City are “high” on Mixon, while league sources indicate that Pittsburgh is showing interest in him as well. As for Denver, La Canfora writes that they are looking for more “power and consistency” with its running game and think he’d be a good fit in Sean Payton‘s system.

La Canfora also cites one evaluator for a team in the market for a running back who could see the Lions becoming a candidate for Mixon as well.

La Canfora adds that numerous teams have reached out to Mixon’s representatives, and the veteran back has “every expectation” to sign with a new team this month.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2026 and due $8.5 million.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.