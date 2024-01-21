Josh McDaniels Could Follow Bill Belichick To ATL If Hired As Falcons’ HC

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that if the Falcons end up hiring Bill Belichick as their next head coach, it’s possible Josh McDaniels will be hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

There was talk that if the Patriots opted to retain Belichick, McDaniels would likely return as the team’s coordinator, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

Belichick could look to hire other former Patriot coaches should he land the job.

McDaniels, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022.

Las Vegas opted to fire McDaniels midseason.

McDaniels led to the Raiders to a record of 9-16 (36.0 percent).

